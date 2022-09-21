BILLINGS - A teenager who was charged earlier this month in connection with the death of another Billings teen in January is facing another case.

According to an affidavit, Andy Jack Grussing is facing several charges after a search of his person and belongings at Billings Senior High School uncovered a weapon and several controlled substances.

The charging documents say on September 14th, a school resource officer at Senior High was told that Grussing had a knife. The SRO and school administrators pulled Grussing out of class and conducted a search of his person. They found a knife with a four-inch blade and a vape pen in his pockets.

Following SD2 policy, the principal then searched the rest of his belongings. Two baggies with pills were found in his backpack. The documents say one bag had 18 Adderall pills and the other bag had 13 hydrocodone pills.

Grussing is being charged as an adult for the drug possession. He's charged with criminal possession with the intent to distribute or criminal possession of dangerous drugs for each bag of pills that were found. Both charges are felonies.

He's also being charged with possession of a weapon in a school building, a misdemeanor.

Grussing was arraigned for charges in the Khoen Parker case on September 15th, at which time the judge ordered that he be detained at the Youth Court Services Center and his bond set at $100,000.

If he made bond, his release order includes GPS monitoring and house arrest.