UPDATE: Lieutenant Matt Lennick says one teen has been arrested and charged for stabbing another.
23-18299 Stabbing. 3/22 @ 6:09 PM, Ofcs responded to 2100 blk of 10 Ave N for a 14 yr old M who had been stabbed during a dist. Vic's inj. non-life threatening. Susp, a 14 yr old M was arrested for assault w/ a weapon. No other injury, all involved parties located. - Lt. Lennick— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) March 23, 2023
Lennick says some sort of disturbance led to the incident where one 14-y/o boy stab another 14-y/o boy. The teen was arrested for assault with a weapon.
He also confirmed the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.
BILLINGS - Police are investigating an incident in North Billings where a child was stabbed.
According to Billings Police Sergeant Clyde Reid says police responded to the 2100 block of 10th Avenue North for a report of a stabbing.
He tells our reporter at the scene that a group of kids were present at the incident. One was stabbed and transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, along with his parents.
No additional information was immediately available.