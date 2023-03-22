UPDATE: Lieutenant Matt Lennick says one teen has been arrested and charged for stabbing another.

Lennick says some sort of disturbance led to the incident where one 14-y/o boy stab another 14-y/o boy. The teen was arrested for assault with a weapon.

He also confirmed the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

BILLINGS - Police are investigating an incident in North Billings where a child was stabbed.

According to Billings Police Sergeant Clyde Reid says police responded to the 2100 block of 10th Avenue North for a report of a stabbing.

He tells our reporter at the scene that a group of kids were present at the incident. One was stabbed and transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, along with his parents.

No additional information was immediately available.