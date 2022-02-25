BILLINGS, Mont. - This March, TEDx Billings is bringing 15 presenters to speak live at the Babcock or via simulcast at the Pub Station.

On March 5, TEDx Billings will provide food, drink, music and learning live at the Babcock, or at a simulcast event at the Pub Station.

The event will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, with doors opening at 8:30 am.

Tickets for the live event at the Babcock are $100 and will be limited to only 100 tickets for sale. Tickets for the simulcast at the Pub Station will cost $50 and are also limited to 100 tickets for sale.

Tickets cannot be exchanged, refined or upgraded.

If you are interested in attending, you can find more information and how to purchase tickets on the TEDx Billings website here.

Sources used:

TEDx Billings March 5th Event

TEDx Billings Home