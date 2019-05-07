Due to a host of technical difficulties, many hunters who were trying to purchase nonresident Surplus Elk Combo licenses online were unable to complete their transactions.

Over the next 10 days, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be contacting by email and phone those customers who attempted to purchase this license between 5 and 5:30 a.m. on May 6. Those customers will be given the opportunity to complete the purchase of their Elk Combo license.

FWP will also be addressing its processes for future surplus license sales to ensure a better transaction experience for its customers.

Additionally, FWP will no longer be offering sign-ups on the alternates list for Big Game Combo licenses, however the list for Deer Combo licenses will still be available.

For further information, contact the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950.