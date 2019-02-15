Team Red or Team Green? Which tractor do you side with?

The MATE Show, along with the Home and Health Expo, is back in Billings this weekend. KULR-8 wanted to find out, is there a difference between a red tractor and a green tractor?

Well, it turns out most of it is all about branding. But John Deere and Case have been battling it out for ag supremacy for generations.

John Deere was founded first in 1837, and Case opened for business just five years later in 1842.

Sure, there are other companies like New Holland and Kubota at the Expo with their blue or orange tractors, but for many, you're either green or red.

Supporters on both sides mention certain technology or tractor traits that make their brand superior, but for most, it really just comes down to tradition.

"Forty years ago when my dad started farming he started with green equipment and we've stuck with it for forty years so we are going to keep the tradition the same, and that's why we're green," said Taylor Broyles, an employee of C & B Operations, a John Deere distributor.

"I think it comes down to a long family tradition you know some people been green their whole life, my grandfather was green. I think similar in the red community, I think people goes a long ways. I think it means a lot to the dealership, I think it means a lot to the support you're getting," said Charlie Olinger, a sales consultant for Torgerson's, a Case distributor.

A distributor with Case joked, "Hey if someone wants to buy one of our tractors, but wants it to be green, we'll paint it green we have paint."

You can check out the green or red tractors and other equipment at the MATE show on Saturday at MetraPark from 10 to 5 PM.