People around the world Thursday are making World Homeless Day a day where attention is drawn to the cause, inviting action and change.

One team in London is trying a unique way to help out.

London's iconic double-decker buses have been getting people around the city since 1923.

But as these buses age and no longer meet emission standards, they're shipped off to a bus graveyard.

Entrepreneur, Dan Atkins has been up-cycling decommissioned double-decker's into short-term housing for the homeless.

Worldwide figures for the homeless are on the rise.

In the UK, the number of homeless is around 320-thousand and in London there are over eight-thousand rough sleepers.

An important asset to the team is Jason, once fueled with addictions, became homeless after his business and marriage broke down.

Together with Dan, they're working to provide a safe place for the homeless to get some peace of mind, where they can feel human again.

There is a bus for learning on site with computers, to build skills, a bus with bathrooms and showers and a bus for well-being that offers yoga.

Now clean and with a roof over his head, Jason wants to give back.

Life in a big city can be daunting for many people fallen on hard times but Buses for Homeless want to help change that.