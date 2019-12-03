Teaching kids about charity

When it comes to the spirit of giving, Dr. Vanessa Jensen of Cleveland Clinic Children's says it's never too early to start teaching children about doing good for others.

"I think it's kind of a nice idea to start kids, from a very young age, with the idea of, if you have something that you can share, it's a built-in part of who we are, and who you could be, as a giving person." say Dr. Jensen

Dr. Jensen says children are naturally self-focused. But by teaching them why we give and how we give, it enables them to think outside of their own needs and wants.

She says it's beneficial to show children that giving isn't always about donating money.

Giving of time, of energy, of love, are even more important lessons for kids.

Being a good student and a helpful classmate are examples of giving they can understand.

Dr. Jensen says kids learn by watching what their parents do.

Parents who model giving behaviors, as part of their church, or community, have an opportunity to show children giving not only helps people, but makes the giver feel good too.

"The best way to teach a child about giving, and how good that feels, is to show it. Is to show that when you help somebody, the way it feels for you is, 'Wow, that was really good.' And instill that sense in kids from as young as you can." says Dr. Jensen

Dr. Jensen says getting kids to move beyond their self and taking steps to help someone else, is important for their development.

She recommends looking for something as simple as helping a classmate pick up something they've dropped, as a great place to start.