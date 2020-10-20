BILLINGS, Mont. - Teachers and their families enjoyed a free meal at Red Door Lounge Tuesday.

One teacher talked about her current situation in her own classroom.

"All desks are spread out, we can't hug the kids, which is terrible because we want to hug them and make sure they're OK," said 2nd grade teacher Lacey Weidman.

Being a teacher is hard enough as it is, and she's not off the clock, even when she goes home.

"When my kids go to bed I'm correcting online assignments or doing lesson plans because there's just no time during the day. I have three kids, so I go home, make dinner, get them all settled, and then it's back to teaching," Weidman said.

She says she appreciates a night when she doesn't have to make dinner.

"Fabulous. Not having to cook dinner is one of the best things ever," Weidman said.

And that's exactly the gift that Aaron Swain at Red Door Lounge wanted to give teachers.

"Take a break, have a night off, and enjoy not cooking and not doing dishes tonight," Swain said.

Hundreds of free meals were prepared for teachers and their families from St. Francis and Central in Billings. Aaron's wife is a teacher at St. Francis.

"Wearing the masks, temperature checks every morning, different schedules for kids, having to deal with all the remote stuff, my kids go there too, so I think everyone will benefit from it," Swain said.

