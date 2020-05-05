Teacher Appreciation Week is May 4-8, with National Teacher Day happening May 5.

PTA President for Arrowhead School Sharisse Williams said "We have a Teacher Appreciation Committee at Arrowhead and they had elaborate, fabulous plans to shower our teachers in food, and in coffee, and in sweet notes from our kids."

Williams said some of those plans won't happen now due to the coronavirus. However, she said what teachers want most is interaction with their students.

She said, "Draw a picture. Write a note. Appreciate using video or photos. Definitely, you can support local businesses by buying gift certificates. We're hoping each day this week they'll get something different from a different kiddo."

Some coloring pages, thank you notes and more are available here.