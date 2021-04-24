TBI investigating officer involved shooting of man holding knife

The Tennessee Bureau of investigation is reviewing body camera footage of an officer involved shooting in Nashville Friday night.

It started when Metro Nashville Police officer Christopher Royer pulled over the driver of a white Mercedes with a stolen license plate.

The suspect exited the Mercedes, holding a large knife ad refusing to obey the police officer's commands.

At one point, the suspect tries to enter the officer's police cruiser.

The officer backs away from the suspect, who then charges him with the knife, at which point the officer fired, killing the suspect.

Royer, a four year veteran of patrol, is now on administrative leave. pending the outcome of the TBI investigation.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.