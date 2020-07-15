BILLINGS, Mont. - It is tax day, again, and it seems with the new extension, pushing the due date to July 15th has caused some chaos for tax services and their clients.

Laser 1040, a local tax service was swamped Tuesday as clients rushed to finish their taxes.

Becky Spencer, owner of Laser 1040, says the extra extension has confused her clients more than it helped.

Not only did the extension prove stressful for her clients, the stimulus money also caused concern, with clients calling in for months asking when their money would show up.

Right now, Spencer says the most important thing is to get in and get your taxes done, if you have not done so yet.

"There is a lot of people on extensions still or folks that we emailed who we're hoping to hear from that haven't asked for an extension, and I don't know if they've forgotten or what, I think the extra time has kind of thrown everyone for a loop.", said Spencer.

It's not too late to file for an extension, but Spencer would like to remind people it will be a three month extension not six months, so be ready on October 15th.