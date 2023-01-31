BILLINGS, Mont. -- During a Senate Committee hearing at the Legislature today – Senators discussed bill SB 194.
The bill would allow for an income tax credit to landlords, who offer rentals at a rate that is at or below the market rate of 110-percent.
The main sponsor of the bill, Senator Mary Ann Dunwell said the bill’s goal is to help alleviate the lack of affordable housing in Montana.
"For every $100, below 110% of fair market the property owner, the landlord is alliable for twice that much, $200 state income or corporate income tax credit to qualify for the credit the rental unit needs to meet housing quality standards." said Sen. Dunwell.
Sen. Dunwell says the tax credit would be available for residential homes, manufactured homes, trailers, or buildings with multiple living units.
We spoke with Ed McClintock of Magic City Property Management who says it is taking longer to rent units out now compared to a couple of months ago.
McClintock says he would be interested in learning more about the proposed tax credit, especially if it benefits the company and tenants.
"We would definitely be interested in it, I would like to know a lot more details as to how its going to be executed. The program -- the details of the implementation and the following through with the payment before id give a final yes or no." said Ed.
Today was just the hearing for the proposed bill, to listen to the full hearing and learn more about the bill click the links below.