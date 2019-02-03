A local tattoo shop is asking the public to help the homeless at the HUB stay warm during these frigid temperatures.

Rise Again Tattoo got a call from the HUB asking local business and the general public to come together to ask for their help.

According to owner Alex Carmel, the HUB had a couple fatalities last week and are in need of warm clothing right away.

Carmel says they need gloves, hats, and hand warmers specifically along with any form of face protection.

"I think when you're active and when you're motivated it gives people a chance to respond and we just love it here and we want to help out the community as much as possible. Guys like Beau and Picard Chiropractic, people want to respond to the positivity and the community is really been helping out we couldn't do it without them," said Carmel.

Rise Again Tattoo recently finished a sleeping bag drive. Carmel says their latest drop off had 120 sleeping bags.

Rise Again Tattoo closes at 10 PM daily. Carmel hopes to get as many donations on Sunday as possible to help those at the HUB this week. The clothes will be dropped off at HUB Monday morning.

Picard Chiropractic will be accepting donations during their regular office hours Monday through Friday.

Rise Again Tattoo is located at 1343 Central Avenue.