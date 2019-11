Target is extending its same-day delivery service to its app.

Customers who have been able to get same day delivery through Target.com can now use their mobile devices.

Delivery costs $9.99 per order, but from November 17th through the 26th the fee will be waived on purchases of at least 75 bucks.

Same-day Drop-off will also continue to be free for members of Shipt, Target's personal shopping and delivery service, which costs $99 per year.