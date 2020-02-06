Tap water in Worden, Ballantine still unsafe to drink

It's been over six months since the ground water in the Worden and Ballantine communties became undrinkable. According to Worden Ballantine Yellowstone County Sewer and Water District Spokesman Gary Frederick's, the Worden and Ballantine communities are still being impacted by contaminated water.

Fredericks advises that residents in these communities follow the water advisory that is posted on the WBYC website. Ever since the water became contaminated with nitrates in July, Fredericks estimates that they have delivered about 2,000 cases of water to residents in the Worden and Ballantine communites.

The current infrastructure of the water lines presents an obstacle in regards to finding the intrusions which are delaying the repair process.

Fredericks says "we're looking at finding any intrusion areas that we can repair. And of course you have to find them before you can fix the problem. And because all of our infrastructure is underground, it's a difficult job, it requires specialized equipment and everything else."

Fredericks says that construction crews will be out in the near future to do work around the pumping facility to ensure there won't be any intrusions in the future.

The WBYC is still accepting bottled water donations. Donations can be dropped off at the WBYC on Main Street in Worden.