Talen Energy has filed an objection to Westmoreland Coal Company's Chapter 11 Reorganization Plan.

Part of Talen's statement on the objection said, "This is in response to Westmoreland and it's creditors' stated plans to nullify the coal supply contract for the Colstrip Power Plant, unless we agree to their latest proposal for extending the contract beyond 2019."

Talen coowns the Colstrip plant along with Puget Sound Energy, Portland General Electric, Avista Corporation, PacifiCorp, and Northwestern. Talen is the soul operator of the plant and according to the company, their objection is based on the critical need to maintain a supply of coal to the Colstrip Power Plant at an economic price.

The owners of the plant purchase the coal that Western Energy Company mines and sells from its coal mine, which is located in Rosebud County. Western Energy and the buyers purchase and deliver coal according to 3 long-term agreements for the sale and transportation of coal. Accorading to the objection documents, in spite of the agreements, Western has indicated they intend to reject the agreements.

Below is a part of Talen's statement on the issue:

"Westmoreland's most recent offer to the Colstrip owners would very likely make operation of Colstrip Units 3&4 uneconomic for Talen Montana and generally make the plant much less competitive. Additionally, while at the present time, there has been no decision to shut down Units 1&2 prior to the previously-announced closure date of July 1, 2022, we continue to experience financial challenges related to keeping the units open. Talen Montana has made hard-won progress to improve the financial condition of Units 1&2, however, if Westmoreland rejects our current contract or increases our cost, the financial issues associated with the operation of Units 1&2 will likely get worse."

Over 300 people who work at the plant may also be living in the town of Colstrip. The Mayor of Colstrip, John Williams, told KULR-8 that they are not too worried about the situation between the plant owners and the coal mine owners. "It doesn't have any impact on our city as far as our operations here," according to Mayor Williams.

According to the court documents, the agreements are set to expire at the end of the year. Westmoreland has filed voluntary petitions for relief under the Bankruptcy Code.