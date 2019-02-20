Taking a look at water main breaks in Billings

This February has been one of the coldest in history. The cold can lead to bursting pipes and water main breaks, but the frigid temperatures aren't the only cause.

So how many water main breaks are there in Billings?

Scott Emerick, Distribution and Collection Superintendent with City of Billings Public Works Commercial and Meter Division said, "We usually have anywhere from upwards of 75 to 100 main breaks a year."

A water main break just north of Rimrock Rd. on Wednesday caused hazardous road conditions, and is the latest main break in a relatively quiet 2018-2019.

"This winter granted we've had a lot of cold here this last month but knock on wood, we haven't had quite a number of these or the one's we've been having have been in residential areas that are less impacted," Emerick said.

Emerick estimated Wednesday morning's break will cost the city between $4,000 and $8,000 in repair costs.

Water main breaks like the one near Rimrock often occur when the frost level gets too deep, putting significant pressure on the pipe.

However, Emerick said in the Rimrock area, the most important factor is the decomposed sandstone that makes up the area. He said the land in that area is constantly moving.

"The ground and everything is always moving and when that happens on these older pipes, it will cause them to break."

The city currently buries all pipes a minimum six and a half feet below the ground. The pipe that broke on Wednesday was buried only four feet deep, and crews said the frost was up to two and a half feet deep.

Emerick said with old pipes like the one that broke on Wednesday, which was installed in 1954, it's just a matter of time before they break.

He said all the city can do is react to the breaks and fix them as they occur. If they completely re-did the main water lines, it would cost billions.