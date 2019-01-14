Erin Lambert with YWCA says 1 in 3 women in the Billings region will become victims of domestic violence, stalking, or sexual assault in their lifetime.

On Monday night, the Billings City Council will decide whether or not to approve a grant for Billings Police Department's domestic violence investigation program.

Lambert says domestic violence cases in Billings are more common than you would maybe believe.

"People who choose to be abusive don't select just one victim. you know if that's in their pattern behavior, likely whoever comes in their path is likely to become a victim of that as well," Lambert said.

Lambert says YWCA Billings has a great menu of services for anybody suffering from domestic violence. These services include counseling and therapy.They also have an attorney to help with any orders of protection or other legal matters. If you need to get away from the dangerous situation, emergency shelters and affordable housing options are also available.

"It gets better. you don't deserve to be treated like that and there's help out there, you know there is a way out. I think a lot of times when victims

are in that position when somebody they love is hurting them. It can be really hard to walk away," said Lambert.

Lambert says 50% to 60% of women at YWCA Billings are Native American. She adds, research shows Native American women are 2.5x more likely to experience domestic violence than other women.

YWCA had an advocate in Hardin to service Big Horn County.

A grant for BPD to fund domestic violence investigation resources will be discussed Monday night.

Lambert says BPD's domestic violence team does a fantastic job of keeping offenders accountable.

"That's a great partnership and I"m really excited that they continue to receive that funding because without that piece of the puzzle we wouldn't be

able to do what we do. We need the criminal justice system to help us," Lambert said.

YWCA Billings also a 24-hour Help Line. That number is 406.245.4472.

You can also reach their 24-hour Text Line at 406.702.545.

Big Horn County YWCA can be reached at 406.679.5145.

For more information you can visit YWCA at 909 Wyoming Ave or visit their website at ywcabillings.org.