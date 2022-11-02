"Eighteen other states have already done this," Regier added. "Montana is not reinventing the wheel by any means at all. We're actually a little bit late to the game at protecting infants."

Representative Regier also referenced a similar federal law passed in 2002.

"That infant is taken from them," Dr. Guyer said. "Taken for resuscitation and stabilization. What happens if the infant dies before the parents can really bond with that child? The infant could die and the parents never be given the opportunity to hold that child. It just can leave feelings of guilt and questions of 'what if' in the parents of those circumstances."

Dr. James Guyer of Billings opposes the initiative. He said he's never performed abortions, but he has participated in births where the infant was born prematurely or had growth defects incompatible with life. He said he's concerned there's no provision for the parents to deny the care.

"What this does in these circumstances is put a horrible burden on the parents," he added. "The parents are already dismayed that their pregnancy is going to be terminated and not successful to completion. They are starting the grieving process and the accepting of the fact that they are not going to have a viable infant out of this pregnancy. And yet, under LR 131, they would have no decision in what kind of care their infant would receive. The baby, upon birth, would be removed from the room, snatched away by the health care team, taken to the neonatal intensive care unit. Invasive procedures would be performed on it: starting IV's, intubating, perhaps feeding tubes. All of these in the early moments after delivery."

Dr. Guyer also raised the question of who would pay for the healthcare.

"The law doesn't talk or address who has the financial responsibility for that resuscitation of the infant in those circumstances. This type of care of a pre-term infant who's born with catastrophic birth defects can quickly run into tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of thousands of dollars. LR 131 doesn't say whose financially responsible for that which means the parents would probably be responsible for the financial burden that the care of that child would take."

We also reached out to Governor Greg Gianforte for comment. Governor Gianforte's office told NonStop Local:

"The governor believes all newborn babies should receive life-saving medical care, including a baby born alive following a failed abortion."