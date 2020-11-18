BILLINGS, Mont. - The Boys & Girls Club of Yellowstone County is partnering with Taco John’s to help fundraise for local kiddos.

Starting Wednesday, November 18th, all four Taco John's locations in Billings, along with the Taco Johns in Laurel will be donating 25% of each one of their orders to the Boys & Girls Club of Yellowstone County.

Calling it a 'crunch for a cause', all funds raised will go directly to the nonprofit. Vice President of Donor Advancements and Marketing for the Boys & Girls Club, Karrie Owen says the funds will help them make adjustments around COVID-19.

They would like to be able to take the kids to other clubs around Billings and continue to serve them after school to provide education and engaging programs. To make their programs stronger they need to be able to afford more staff.

Owens says residents can make this a reality by visiting Taco John’s in Billings and Laurel between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 18th.

“We are just very grateful for the community support of the Boys & Girls Club. Everything we raise stays local, and helps local kids. As we all adapt, try to be flexible with the day to day of what’s happening in our world, we are just very appreciative for the Billings community.”

Owens says if you're still hungry to support the Boys & Girls Club after your Taco John’s meal, you can join their staff.