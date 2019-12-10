The Taco John’s in Billings and Laurel will hold its annual Nachos Navidad fundraiser benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County from December 1 through December 25, 2019.

Every year Taco John’s in Billings and Laurel partners with a charity during its festive Nachos Navidad holiday promotion with a portion of each Nachos Navidad purchase dedicated to a local charity. In 2019, Taco John’s in Billings and Laurel will partner with the Boys & Girls Club where over 600 kids visit the Yellowstone County Boys and Girls Clubs every day. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County serves kids in need at five locations staffed with caring adults. Kids can turn to the clubs for a safe place to study, play and be fed after school and all summer long.

For the seventh year, Taco John’s has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County. In 2018, the Boys & Girls Clubs served over 141,239 healthy snacks and meals to kids in our community, provided scholarships to over 50% of registered Club members and offered engaging programs that ensured members were on track to advance grade levels on time. The valuable funds from the Nachos Navidad fundraiser will assist the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County in providing youth with opportunities to become the person they want to be and achieve a Great Future.

Between December 1 and December 25, Taco John’s four Billings locations and Laurel, will donate a portion of each Nachos Navidad purchase and will also collect change. “Thank you to the residents of Billings, Laurel and the surrounding area for their continued support of our fundraisers,” said Brian Simmons, District Manager with Taco John’s.