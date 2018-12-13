Every year Taco John's in Billings and Laurel partners with a local chairty during its Nachos Navidad fundraiser.
This year they've partnered with the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Club to help serve the 600+ kids they have in their care.
Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County President and Ceo Brian Dennis said he's grateful for the valuable funds.
"It's been a significant infusion of resources into the program to help us do that and we're grateful for that partnership so every dollar that taco john's donates comes right here and helps support the work that we're doing with the 600-700 kids we work with on a daily basis," said Dennis.
The money will go towards proper staffing, supplies and ultimately back towards the kids in the club. Dennis said while there are membership fees, they do waiver a little more than they bring in to ensure no kid misses out on any opportunity.
"We want to make sure no matter what challenge a kid faces they're going to be able to find the support here at the club to keep moving towards their own great future," adds Dennis.
He said the passion and motivation to enrich each child's future is a goal he wants to achieve for all the kids.
"I had a chance to have lunch with a parent yesterday which was really special and to just have the opportunity to say thank you for letting us to be part of your family to trust us to help you support your child," Dennis said.
If you would like to know more about the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Club, he welcomes you to come down and take a tour.