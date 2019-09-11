Sysco donates 480 cases of water to WBYC district in one of two shipments

WORDEN, Mont. -- The refrigerated trailer outside of the WBYC district office now has ten more pallets of clean bottled drinking water thanks to a donation from Sysco. Kara Outzs, a native to the Huntley/Worden area and Marketing Manager at Sysco says it feels amazing to help the community.

"Our customers live here and our staff live here as well as across our entire operating company area and we just want to do what we can to help ensure that the people that we care about and the community that we care about has their basic needs fulfilled," says Outzs.

Gary Fredericks from the Worden Ballentine Yellowstone County Water District says residents can now get a week's supply at a time, so people won't have to make multiple trips especially when winter comes. People in the WBYC Distict can pick up cases of water starting this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Getting that water from Sysco, right now getting this trailer filled up again, that makes a huge difference, and we'll be able to meet the needs of the people as long as we can keep this going," says Fredericks.

This is just one of two shipments of water that Sysco is donating to the WBYC Water District.