Symphony in the Park 2023

BILLINGS, MT- Billings Symphony will be performing at the 51st annual Symphony in the Park Sunday, June 25th, with a special guest Chris Smith.

Symphony in the Park is a free annual event that many community members look forward to every year.

Held in Pioneer Park, this event is true fun for the whole family.

From a wide range of food trucks, park amenities, face painting, ice cream station, instrument petting zoo, and more there is something for everyone at this event.

The event will start at 4 PM and the live concert will at 7PM the event will end at 9 PM.

You can view more information about Symphony in the Park on the Billings Symphony website.