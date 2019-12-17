Sylvan Pass opens for oversnow travel on Sunday

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Beginning Sunday, December 22 at 8 a.m., East Entrance to Lake Butte Overlook (Sylvan Pass) will open to the public for oversnow travel on commercially-guided snowmobiles. Visitors who have proper permits can also take non-commercially guided snowmobile trips.

Get up-to-date road information:

Visit Roads for the status of Yellowstone roads.



Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information



Sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.