Billings, MT- Sweetwater Retirement Community hosted their first annual "Friendsmas" and encouraged residents of the community to invite friends to their Christmas celebration.

The event featured games like Christmas Bingo, Rudolph the Red Nosed "Scratcher", a sock exchange and guessing how many ornaments where on the tree.

Friendsmas was filled with fun festivities, but Sweetwater knows that this event is bigger than that to its occupants.

Stacey Farr. Sweetwater's Director of Sales and Marketing believes events like this have a huge impact on residents and says, " I think it's very important to have that social component try very, very hard to make sure that there is always the opportunity throughout the day with all our activities. But this is their home. We have those events at our home, with all our friends coming for those gatherings, and this is one gigantic home for them so they should be having those vents and having those moments, just the same as we are in our house."

Joe McCally, Executive Director for the Retirment Community continued, "We as human beings are social interactive beings. And the whole covid thing stopped that for a while and now that some of those restrictions are being lifted, we are trying to implement and get people back into that social aspect of life. And this event seemed like a good avenue to do that."

While many residents were unsure of what to expect for the day's activities, they shared excitement at the prospect of time spent with close friends.

Sweetwater resident, Gladys Swoboda said, "I don't have anybody close I have a daughter in Columbus. No friends, I don't have any friends the only friends I have are the ones that are here. but they just feel like you are at home with them you don't have to put on airs or pretend to be something you're not."

Sweetwater Retirment home hopes to make Friendmas a new tradition for their residents, to pair with their upcoming Family Christmas Dinner, which will give residents a chance to celebrate the holiday with peers, friends and family.