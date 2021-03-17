Sweetgrass County Ag Persons of the Year say ranch started as high school FFA project

SWEETGRASS COUNTY, Mont. - Betsy and Roger Indreland are the Ag Persons of the year in Sweetgrass County for their work as owners of Indreland Ranch.

"Their commitment to excellence in their industry is an incredible asset to our community," said the Sweetgrass County Chamber of Commerce in a Facebook post.

Indreland Ranch is a seed stock producer, with bulls being the primary thing they sell in December. Sustainable agriculture is an important part of the ranch.

"We're trying to run our ranch more in sync with nature," Betsy said. That involves things like trying to have calves born in May and June and then, leaving the calves with their mothers later into the year.

When asked what they like most about working on the ranch, Betsy said she enjoys watching the new calves with their mothers.

"I guess for me just seeing a new calf born," she said. "And, you know, just being able to watch it and not having to do anything. Just watch nature happen. They know what to do. It's just amazing, their instinct."

"I think we're guilty of enjoying most all of it," Roger said.

The ranch started as a high school FFA project.

"I mean, that's how I started the registered angus herd was as an FFA project back when I was in high school, a long time ago," Roger said. "So, yes, I continued to develop it to some degree through high school and college."

The Sweetgrass County Chamber of Commerce awarded All Creatures Veterinary Services with Business of the Year. Chip Roe was selected as Volunteer of the Year.