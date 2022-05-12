BILLINGS, Mont. - The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools gave out 17,000 doughnuts to Billings students this week.

Director of the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools Kelly McCandless said the doughnuts were to thank students for their resiliency the past couple of years.

"We all know it's been a rough couple of years," she said. "The Foundation has worked with a contingent of volunteers over the last year to do teacher appreciation. And we thought, as we finish the year, the kids deserve some appreciation as well. It's been rough on all of them. And so, we thought doughnuts + kids, what a great way to start the morning."

McCandless said the doughnuts cost between $8,000- $10,000, paid for with donations. They were all made at the one Krispy Kreme store in Billings.

Students were happy about the surprise. We asked them what was hard about COVID and what they have learned:

"We were supposed to go to the Audubon as a 6th grade trip and go canoeing," Riverside Middle School 7th grader Abby Sterkenburg said. "And we didn't get to do it because of COVID. And it just really disappointed my whole class."

"You can't really take education for granted, you know?" Riverside Middle School 7th grader Luisa Rivera-Rosas said.