BIG TIMBER, Mont. -- A tradition dating back over 50 years is making a resurgence at Sweet Grass High School.

Phil Moulden, a Sweet Water High School graduate in 1958 is one of the community members who is leading the push to restore an old tradition. "When I went to high school the rocks up there, were rocks, brown river rocks. They were arranged in the SGHS and it was kind of tradition that the freshman class would go up there every year and paint the rocks and so forth and clean up around it," says Moulden.

The rocks Phil is referring to are no longer rocks, but concrete letters in the order of S-G-H-S to show school spirit while also giving alumni and current students a sense of school pride. Moulden says "we just like to see the tradition maintained and it sounds like there's quite a few people in town and the high school kids and so forth that have become much more interested in it."

A few of those high school kids are Kache and Kuirt Gullings who are rising seniors at Sweet Grass and are members of the football team.

School letters can be seen on hills in various towns across Montana, which made the decision to restore the rocks a no brainer for Kache and Kuirt. "We moved a lot, and in every town we've been in we've seen letters on a hill, any type of hill," says Kache. It's kind of a tradition for football players to do that. Very important, kind of a team spirit thing."

In times where many things are uncertain, the two brothers hope to keep this tradition alive for years to come. Kuirt says "we'll make sure of it, it'll be something that is done every year. We're supposed to represent who we are on the hill, every other town does it."

Kache and Kuirt say the team is planning on restoring the rocks in July.