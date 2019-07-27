Sweet Grass County officials identify missing man as search continues

KULR (Sweet Grass County)- The Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue continued their search on Saturday for Bradford Wade Meadows, a 50 year old male from Billings.

Meadows fell into the Main Boulder River while fishing just downstream from the 4 Mile Campground.

A search crew from Sweet Grass and Stillwater County are participating today. High water and treacherous terrain still hamper the crew working the search area.

No further clues to the whereabouts of Bradford have been found.

If you have information about this missing fisherman, please contact the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 932-5143.