The following is a Facebook post by Sweet Grass County-Big Timber, MT:

BIG TIMBER, Mont. - Sweet Grass County officials would like to remind people to use caution while driving on gravel and dirt roads in Sweet Grass county. Specifically the first mile of Otter Creek Road has become difficult to navigate with recent moisture events. The combination of snow melt and recent rains have caused that section of the road and possibly other sections to become difficult to travel. Again please use caution and thank you for your patience while road crews work to maintain those roads.