BILLINGS, Mont. - An SUV was flipped on its side after a crash in Billings Friday.
Law enforcement responded to the crash in Billings between an SUV and a sedan on 3rd Ave. N and N 13th St.
We are working on gathering more information.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Missoula Police Department is requesting a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Mark Vincent Hurst, a 62 year old white male, 5 foot 11 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder convertible with unknown Washington plates. Mark is diabetic, has stage 4 colon cancer, and has a colostomy bag. Last contact was just before 9:00 AM on Thursday May 12th. He was in the Michael Road area of Missoula. He has made no contact since then. There is concern for Mark's well being and safety. If you have any information on the location of Mark Hurst please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-5300 or call 911.
BILLINGS, Mont. - An SUV was flipped on its side after a crash in Billings Friday.
Law enforcement responded to the crash in Billings between an SUV and a sedan on 3rd Ave. N and N 13th St.
We are working on gathering more information.
Digital Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Missoula Police Department is requesting a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Mark Vincent Hurst, a 62 year old white male, 5 foot 11 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder convertible with unknown Washington plates. Mark is diabetic, has stage 4 colon cancer, and has a colostomy bag. Last contact was just before 9:00 AM on Thursday May 12th. He was in the Michael Road area of Missoula. He has made no contact since then. There is concern for Mark's well being and safety. If you have any information on the location of Mark Hurst please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-5300 or call 911.
Currently in Billings
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.