UPDATE: MAR. 1 AT 8:36 A.M.

The following is a press release from the Billings Police Department

This release is regarding updated information for C&O 23-013305 a suspicious death that has been upgraded to a homicide investigation from February 28, 2023 in the 1600 block of 12th Street West.

On February 28, 2023 at approximately 4:22 pm Billings Police responded to a death call at a residence in the 1600 block of 12th Street West. Officers arrived on scene and the initial investigation indicated suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

The deceased is a 48 year old local female. At this time no arrests have been made or charges have been filed. Detectives are still on scene and the investigation is still active.

The Police Department is looking for a person of interest in this investigation. Officers are looking for Terrell Spotted Wolf, 30 year old male, 5;9”, 200 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, unknown clothing or vehicle at this time. If anyone has information on Spotted Wolf please contact dispatch at 406-657-8200.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are in the area of 12th Street West, investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death".

Very limited details are available at this time, including any details about the victim.

In a tweet, Sgt. Harley Cagle says there is no immediate threat to the community at this time.

