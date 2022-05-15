UPDATE: Sheriff Mike Linder says the suspicious death at a Billings home over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide.

Linder also says with what the Sheriff's Office knows at this point, they do not believe there is any threat to the public in connection with this murder.

We have reached out to the Sheriff's Office to learn more.

The investigation continues.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says evidence of foul play was found when deputies responded to a report of a deceased woman.

Deputies were dispatched to the 3200 block Stone St. Saturday night for a report of a woman found deceased in a residence.

There is evidence of foul play at the scene according to Sheriff Linder, and sheriff’s office detectives responded.

An autopsy will be performed and more information will be released at a later date.

In the meantime, anyone who may have been in the area of the 3200 block of Stone St. on Saturday, or may have information about this incident, is asked to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.