UPDATE: Columbus Police say the person involved in Wednesday afternoon's suspicious activity came forward, and that the incident may have been a case of mistaken identity.
Police were initially looking for a person suspected of attempting to lure a young girl into a vehicle. After seeing the reports of the incident broadcast on the news, the person involved immediately contacted Columbus Police.
The 69-year-old man told police he thought the child really was his granddaughter, as he had not seen her in some time because of a falling out with family.
Police went on to say that the driver does not live in Columbus, but was in the area working on property he owns that is up for sale.
Police are still investigating the incident, but say the driver is fully cooperating with the investigation.
The police department greatly appreciates the calls and tips that were called in.
COLUMBUS, Mont. - Columbus Police are investigating the possible attempted abduction of a middle school student within the City of Columbus.
Columbus Police said: