UPDATE: Columbus Police say the person involved in Wednesday afternoon's suspicious activity came forward, and that the incident may have been a case of mistaken identity.

Police were initially looking for a person suspected of attempting to lure a young girl into a vehicle. After seeing the reports of the incident broadcast on the news, the person involved immediately contacted Columbus Police.

The 69-year-old man told police he thought the child really was his granddaughter, as he had not seen her in some time because of a falling out with family.

Police went on to say that the driver does not live in Columbus, but was in the area working on property he owns that is up for sale.

Police are still investigating the incident, but say the driver is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The police department greatly appreciates the calls and tips that were called in.

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Columbus Police are investigating the possible attempted abduction of a middle school student within the City of Columbus.

Columbus Police said:

"On 8/31/22 at approximately 1651 hours Columbus Police were notified of a possible attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by an subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, "Hey, do you know me, I'm your grandpa". The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away. The male is described as White, in his late 50's or early 60's with salt/pepper hair. He was wearing an Orange sleeveless shirt and driving a newer model red pickup, with unknown license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on N. Diamond St towards E. Pike Ave.

Numerous officers, and sheriff's deputies searched the area and could not locate the vehicle. Anyone with security camera's/Ring Door system that live on N. Diamond St are asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 406-322-5313 Ext 202."