UPDATE 8PM: Billings Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick has identified the suspects arrested during Monday's robbery as 25-year-old Patrick Justice and 87-year-old Steven Whitecloud.

Lennick says the two men have been charged with two counts of robbery each, one count for the Wells Fargo robbery and the robbery from August 24th at US Bank.

Billings, Mont. - Billings Police Officers responded to a robbery at Wells Fargo Bank on 1300 block of Main Street on Monday, August 18, at 4:29 PM.

The suspect entered the bank, made contact with an employee and demanded money with the threat of a weapon, according to a Billings Police Department facebook post written by Lieutenant Lennick here.

The suspect then fled the area, and, when responding officers located the vehicle, a low speed pursuit started, ending near Main and 6th Avenue North.

Two individuals have been detained at this time.