BILLINGS, Mont. - Both suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery in Billings Friday have been arrested.
The suspects forced their way into an RV on the 4700 block of King Ave., armed with a rifle and a machete, the Billings Police Department reported.
One round was reportedly fired during the fight.
Officers were able to locate and arrest both suspects shortly after the incident.
No information was shared on any related injuries.
22-65242 9/16/22 Attempted Armed Robbery in parking area 4700 block of King Ave E. Two suspects forced way into an RV armed with Rifle and a machete. One round was fired during the fight. BPD Officers were able to locate and arrest both suspects a short time later. -SGT Milam— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) September 16, 2022