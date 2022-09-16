Police lights--Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - Both suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery in Billings Friday have been arrested.

The suspects forced their way into an RV on the 4700 block of King Ave., armed with a rifle and a machete, the Billings Police Department reported.

One round was reportedly fired during the fight.

Officers were able to locate and arrest both suspects shortly after the incident.

No information was shared on any related injuries.

