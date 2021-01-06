HARDIN, Mont. - Two suspects connected to a missing six-year-old from Crow Agency were arraigned in Big Horn County Court Tuesday.

Veronica Dust and Roseen Lincoln Old Crow were both charged with endangering child welfare.

Crow Tribal Prosecutor Dave Sibley said the charges are connected to the disappearance of now eight-year-old Mildred Alexis Old Crow.

Mildred was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2020 when non-custodial relatives notified the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Crow Agency that they had not seen the child since July of 2018.

Subsequent investigation revealed Mildred was last seen in March of 2019 on the Crow Reservation in the care of her Crow Tribal Court-appointed guardian.

While Mildred is still missing, Dust and Old Crow have been charged by the Crow Tribal Court.

Sibley said the tribe issued warrants for the arrest of the two women on Dec. 16, 2020, after they were summoned to tribal court, asked to produce Mildred to prove of her well-being and failed to do so.

The warrant states the two women were granted informal custodianship by the tribal court on or about March 14, 2017.

Both women were located and arrested in Big Horn County.

The Crow tribal prosecutor asked the state to extradite the defendants back to the Crow Reservation to answer for the filed charges.

During the arraignment, bond was set at $1,000 for both suspects with conditions of release. Sibley said both women have since posted bail and have until the end of the week to appear in Crow Tribal Court for arraignment.

Mildred has brown hair, brown eyes and is small in stature for her age. She was six years old at the time she was last seen, making her eight years old now.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (801) 579-1400