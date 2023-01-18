UPDATE AT 4:07 PM:

Billings police shared more information on what they initially reported as an active situation Wednesday.

A high risk arrest was made in a joint operation between U.S. Marshall's, the Billings Police Department SWAT and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Billings Police Department, a brief standoff occurred, and two suspects were rescued safely.

The standoff ended with the arrest of two people on out of state warrants. They are currently in custody.

Neighbors were told they could return home Wednesday afternoon.

Previous coverage:

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police in Billings are working an active situation in the area of Southgrove Drive in Golden Meadows.

People are being asked to avoid the area as there is a large police presence.

The Billings Police Department says they have the active situation contained.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.