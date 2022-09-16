BILLINGS, Mont. - Charges were filed for five people involved in a shooting which led to the death of Khoen Parker back in January.

One of those five, Juel Graham, pleaded not guilty today to a felony charge of obstruction of justice by accountability.

Court documents said Graham's daughter, Ellie, was interviewed in January about her involvement with the group of kids that met in the parking lot near Castle Rock Park the night Khoen Parker was killed.

At the time, police asked her for her phone to which she told them it was lost.

During a subsequent interview, Juel, Ellie's mother, told police she had found the phone in Ellie's room, completely destroyed, and that she was letting her daughter use her old phone.

In March, police executed a search warrant at Graham's home, where they found Ellie using the phone that was allegedly destroyed.

The phone that Juel told police Ellie was using, was found on Juel's dresser. Police later determined Ellie had never used that phone.

At that point, police seized Ellie's phone, which she had been using since the night of the shooting.

Court documents go on to say the phone had text messages where Ellie stated she had stolen her father's handgun, and had other text chains discussing the incident and trying to hide the gun from police.

Juel was then charged with obstruction of justice by accountability for her role in keeping the original phone from police.

During the arraignment, the judge signed a release for Juel Graham on the condition that she appear for all future court dates.

Her next appearance is scheduled for October 24th.

The three minors involved in the incident, including Ellie, were also arraigned this week.

The person who shot the fatal round, Andy Jack Grussing, will have his next court appearance in about two weeks.

We spoke with Jen Parker, the mother of Khoen, about her reaction to the charges filed in her son's death.

Her statement reads as follows:

"We are having a tough time. It's been 8 long months of missing Khoen. He was the most loving son, brother and uncle and friend. He loved playing football and basketball. He was a die hard Seahawks fan. He was so positive and kind He had a heart of gold. He made us laugh all day long. He had such quick wit and he was one of the funniest people I have ever met. He is missed so much by his family and his friends. We will forever be heartbroken. We lost a big chunk of our hearts the day he was taken from us. He was my youngest child, and my best friend. We had a great bond. I'll never get over him being gone. His life was taken so senselessly. He was a beautiful young man and he would have done so many amazing things. I miss his voice his laugh his smile and his hugs. Andy and I want to thank the detectives in his case for finding the people responsible for taking his life. Some people wait years and some never get answers. We are grateful for them and their hard work. We are also thankful for all the friends and family that have supported us through this. Also a big thank you to the many friends Khoen has that still even after he's gone have shown their loyalty and love to him and still keep his memory alive and check up on us every week. We have a long road of healing ahead of us. My daughter Madison and son Jaiven and Kohen's nephew Leighton miss him so much and it's so hard to watch them go through this. When your a mom and can't fix their pain it's so hard. He had so many dreams and so many plans for his life. Khoen was a loving, caring, giving and as good a person as you hope your kids turn out to be. I am forever going to miss my baby."