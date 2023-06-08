Musselshell County Sheriff's Office
ROUNDUP, Mont. - The Musselshell County Sheriff's Office recently shared a photo of suspected contraband that was seized after a traffic stop.

The stop was conducted on May 31, which led to a drug investigation.

After a search warrant was obtained, multiple items of suspected contraband were seized.

No further details on the investigation have been shared at this time.

