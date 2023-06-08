...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GOLDEN VALLEY, NORTHEASTERN STILLWATER AND
WEST CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE COUNTIES...
At 829 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain fell.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways,
streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage
and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Broadview and Lavina.
Light rain showers will continue to push north through the area this
evening.
This warning does not include the city of Billings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross
flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be
damaged or washed out in places.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency officials and
request they pass the information to the National Weather Service in
Billings.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN YELLOWSTONE COUNTY...
At 835 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain south of Laurel over Spring Creek and Duck Creek. Between 2 and
3.5 inches of rain fell. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways,
streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage
and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Crow Indian Reservation.
This warning does not include the city of Laurel or Billings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross
flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be
damaged or washed out in places.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency officials and
request they pass the information to the National Weather Service in
Billings.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
.Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move through the area
through late tonight. These storms are forming in a very moist
airmass and moving slowly, resulting in locally very heavy rainfall.
Given the saturated soils from recent rainfall, any precipitation
will run off quickly resulting in high potential for flash flooding
near any thunderstorms.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following areas,
Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills, Bighorn Canyon,
Crazy Mountains, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Livingston Area,
Melville Foothills, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone,
Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon, Northern Park, Northern
Rosebud, Northern Stillwater, Northern Sweet Grass, Paradise
Valley, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains, Red Lodge Foothills,
Southeastern Carbon, Southern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud, Southern
Wheatland, Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. Portions of
north central Wyoming, including the following areas, Northeast
Bighorn Mountains and Sheridan Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris, flooding and damaging roads, especially
unpaved rural roads.
Flash flooding and debris flows are possible in and near area burn
scars including the American Fork, BobCat, Peterson, Robertson
Draw, Crooked Creek and Crater Ridge burn areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&