Update:

Stillwater County Sheriff's Office reports the suspect has been apprehended.

STILLWATER COUNTY, Mont. - The sheriff's office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who was last seen near Reed Point.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Thursday he was last seen near around mile marker 394 on I-90 eastbound.

He is described as Native American; 5-feet, 8-inches tall; slim build; has facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, flannel jacket and gray sweat pants.

Anyone who sees him should call 406-322-5326.