UPDATE, AUG. 12 AT 11:13 AM:

The suspect involved in a shooting on Broadwater Ave. on Aug. 6 has been located and arrested.

Erik Shalosky, 26, has been charged with assault with a weapon, drug possession and possession of stolen property, the Billings Police Department reported.

Other suspects involved in the incident have also been identified according to Billings police.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was injured in a shooting on Broadwater Ave. Friday night.

Around 9:30 pm, the victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was struck when one fired a handgun, Billings police report.

The suspects fled and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Article posted August 6, 2022.