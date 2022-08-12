UPDATE, AUG. 12 AT 11:13 AM:
The suspect involved in a shooting on Broadwater Ave. on Aug. 6 has been located and arrested.
Erik Shalosky, 26, has been charged with assault with a weapon, drug possession and possession of stolen property, the Billings Police Department reported.
Other suspects involved in the incident have also been identified according to Billings police.
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was injured in a shooting on Broadwater Ave. Friday night.
Around 9:30 pm, the victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was struck when one fired a handgun, Billings police report.
The suspects fled and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
Article posted August 6, 2022.