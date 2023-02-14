UPDATE: FEB. 14 AT 12:44 P.M.

The suspect of the shooting that happened in parking lot at Wild West bar in Billings Sunday has been arraigned Tuesday morning.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Xavier Buffalo, is in custody, but the victim's family and friends say this is about much more than the loss of their loved one.

Billings Police say 21-year-old Beau Harlan Beaumont was shot in the parking lot of the Wild West bar around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

First responders transported Beaumont from the bar to St. Vincent Hospital where Yellowstone County deputy coroner Valerie Juhl said he died just minutes after arriving.

Buffalo is charged with Beaumont's death.

Charging documents said police officers arrived to the scene Sunday morning to find Beaumont with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

After Beaumont was taken to the hospital, the affidavit said police spoke to several witnesses at the scene who said the victim, Beaumont, and the suspect, Buffalo, got into a physical fight before the shooting.

Charging documents state Buffalo admitted to shooting the victim and then giving the gun to his girlfriend.

In downtown Billings Monday, several friends and family members gathered in front of the Yellowstone County Courthouse, holding up signs crying out for justice for Beaumont.

We spoke with some of those who were close with Beaumont, who told us they are devastated of the loss.

"I just wanna make sure that Beau's voice is heard - that he doesn't get forgotten and just another - oh it's just another shooting at the West. No like - Beau was well known everywhere. he's not just another person - like he was special to all of us," friend of Beaumont, Alicia Doney, said.

They also said they want to see some changes made to the regulations of Wild West, after several violent incidents have taken place at the nightclub.

"So we're here protesting to get the West shut down or at least bumped up to age 21, and also just to hold those there responsible and accountable," Doney said.

No matter what happens, Beaumont's loved ones say nothing will ever be able to fill the hole that is left in their hearts.

"Beau was my best friend and every single day we were together like we would have family dinners together. We would go to church together... Just even the little things just to come and get gas with me... You know?"

Buffalo was arraigned Tuesday with a $250,000 bond, GPS monitoring upon bonding out and no contact with witnesses.

UPDATE: FEB 13 AT 1:44 P.M.

The victim of the shooting that happened in the 4900 block of Southgate Drive in Billings early Sunday has been identified.

Beau Harlan Beaumont, 21, of Billings died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Yellowstone County coroner Valerie Juhl told NonStop Local.

Beaumont was taken to St. Vincent for treatment, but died minutes after arriving to the hospital.

UPDATE: FEB. 13 AT 7:56 A.M.

The following is a press release from the Billings Police Department:

This release is regarding information for C&O 23-09878 a homicide investigation from February 12, 2023 in the 4900 block of Southgate Drive.

At 1:12 am, Officers responded to the 4900 block of Southgate Drive for a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim, a 21 year old local male with a gunshot wound. The victim received medical care on scene and was transported by Ambulance to the hospital. The suspect had fled the scene, but witnesses were able to provide Officers with a vehicle description.

Officers located the suspect vehicle in the heights at approximately 2:00 am and conducted a traffic stop in which the other involved parties were detained. During the investigation into the shooting incident the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, Xavier Buffalo, an 18 year old local male was ultimately arrested and charged with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with evidence.

This investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE:

A shooting in Billings overnight is now being investigated as a homicide.

The shooter, 18-year-old Xavier Buffalo, was placed under arrest and charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a shooting on Southgate Dr. early Sunday morning.

At 1:42 am, law enforcement received a report of a man who was shot in a parking lot in the 4900 block of Southgate Dr.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

A suspect vehicle and everyone inside it have been detained as an investigation is ongoing.