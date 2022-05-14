BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect in a double homicide of two women in Utah has been identified.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says they have identified Adam Pinkusiewicz as a suspect in Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck Turner’s death.

According to the Helena Independent Record, Schulte is from Montana.

In January, the two were discovered in an irrigation ditch west of their campsite in the LaSal Mountains in Utah.

Law enforcement narrowed the victim’s date of death to August 14, 2021, and a medical exam found both victims were shot multiple times.

The sheriff’s office says Pinkusiewicz was initially identified as one of many persons of interest, and worked with Turner.

Numerous attempts were made to locate and interview Pinkusiewicz.

Continued analysis and evidence also showed the GCSO Pinkusiewicz was in the La Sals and Moab at the time of the homicide, and that he left Utah shortly after the homicides before later committing suicide.

Pinkusiewicz also reportedly told another party that he killed two women in Utah and provided details that were only known to investigators before his suicide.

This investigation is still ongoing and the case is not closed as the sheriff’s office continues to process critical and newly discovered evidence in the case.

If you have seen Pinkusiewicz’s vehicle, a 2007 Yaris, the GCSO asks you to contact them at 435-259-8115.