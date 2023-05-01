UPDATE: As of Monday, May 1st, Billings Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick said no suspect has been located in this shooting, and that the victim gave very little information regarding the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Belknap Avenue at around 12:18 a.m. Friday.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) said on Twitter the victim is a man who was hospitalized with a gunshot injury, and is reportedly in stable conditions.

The suspect has not been located at this time, according to BPD.

The investigation is ongoing.