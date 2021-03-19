YELLOWSTONE County - During an appearance in court Friday morning, Terry Allen Smith pleads not guilty to twelve charges related to an attempted kidnapping and high speed car chase in January.

Smith is charged with:

two felony counts of aggravated kidnapping,

two felony counts of assault on a peace officer,

two felony counts of criminal endangerment,

one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs,

one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia,

one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief,

one misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer

one felony count of burglary,

and one felony count of criminal mischief.

The one million dollar bond set at his initial appearance in January remains in effect.