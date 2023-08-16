UPDATE AT 1:24 PM:

Sergeant Samantha Puckett with the Billings Police Department says the suspect in this morning's weapons complaint that sent three to the hospital is in custody.

We Are working on gathering more information, please check back for updates.

UPDATE AT 11:00 AM:

The Billings Police Department says the residence involved in this morning’s standoff has been cleared.

Residents are allowed to return home and King Ave. W will be opened soon.

Detectives are still on scene.

Law enforcement are now reportedly looking for the suspect in Stillwater County.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

BILLINGS, Mont - Three people were sent to the hospital after Billings Police received a call about a weapons complaint on the west end of town in the area of King Ave and S 36th St W. According to BPD's Facebook post the three individuals were taken to the hospital and the suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home.

As of 5:35 a.m. West Meadow Drive is closed to all foot traffic and King Avenue West both east and west bound will be closed from S. 36th Street W to S 32nd Street West.

This is a developing story and we'll update this article as we learn more.