FORSYTH, Mont. - A Rosebud County Sheriff’s Deputy was called out to a domestic report Friday afternoon, and when they arrived, the suspect took off.

The sheriff’s office reports the pursuit saw speeds over 100 miles per hour with over 10 patrol vehicles involved on I-94 between Forsyth and Billings.

Around 80 miles into the incident, spikes were used on the suspect vehicle, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

“Many thanks to Montana Highway Patrol, Yellowstone County Sheriffs Office and we think Billings PD was even involved (too dark and too many cars to be sure),” the sheriff’s office wrote. “If someone decides to run from us, we will chase you till we almost run out of fuel, then jump in with another officer/deputy. If Yellowstone County is doing the spiking, they will get all four tires and any patrol vehicle that gets in the way (sorry MHP, but at least you had enough fuel to get there, unlike some of us).”