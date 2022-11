BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect fled the scene of a robbery at a Holiday gas station in the 700 block of South 20th Street in Billings Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Sgt. Peterson with the Billings Police Department told Nonstop Local the suspect stole small fundraising buckets.

The victim received minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old man with short dark hair.

BPD said via Twitter the suspect fled the scene on foot and has not been located.

An investigation is ongoing.